Police say boatie was found dead near creek bank

POLICE have confirmed the body of a man was found after a search and rescue mission was initiated at St Helen's Beach yesterday.

A police spokesman said crews were tasked by Volunteer Marine Rescue Mackay to help locate a person just after 6pm.

He said a number of search personnel were activated after reports a boat in the mouth of the Murray Creek had been located without anyone in it.

A man's body was soon located not far from the vessel. It is unclear what lead to his death.

Police have not released any identifying information about the man as they work to contact his next of kin.

The police spokesman said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

It is understood RACQ CQ Rescue were involved in the search also.