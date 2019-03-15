Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crews searching for a missing man found a body in a creek close to Mackay.
Crews searching for a missing man found a body in a creek close to Mackay. Scott Powick
News

Police say boatie was found dead near creek bank

Ashley Pillhofer
by
15th Mar 2019 6:55 AM | Updated: 7:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed the body of a man was found after a search and rescue mission was initiated at St Helen's Beach yesterday.

A police spokesman said crews were tasked by Volunteer Marine Rescue Mackay to help locate a person just after 6pm.

He said a number of search personnel were activated after reports a boat in the mouth of the Murray Creek had been located without anyone in it.

A man's body was soon located not far from the vessel. It is unclear what lead to his death.

Police have not released any identifying information about the man as they work to contact his next of kin.

The police spokesman said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

It is understood RACQ CQ Rescue were involved in the search also.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Family's anguish at selling historic property

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Family's anguish at selling historic property

    People and Places This historic property is one of the largest agricultural enterprises in the Whitsundays.

    Whitsundays teen cricketer named in state squad

    premium_icon Whitsundays teen cricketer named in state squad

    Cricket 'She gives the boys a run for their money.'

    Your questions answered on Whitsunday Times changes

    Your questions answered on Whitsunday Times changes

    News Whitsunday Times will include access to The Courier-Mail, rewards

    Motorbike crash in the Whitsundays

    Motorbike crash in the Whitsundays

    News There was a motorbike accident in Bowen this morning.

    • 15th Mar 2019 8:15 AM