A man was allegedly found sitting in a car with a knife in Airlie Beach on Friday morning.
Crime

Police search allegedly reveals knife, drugs

Claudia Alp
by
13th Mar 2019 5:05 AM

A MAN was allegedly found sitting in his car with a knife in Airlie Beach on Friday morning.

Whitsunday police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said police were doing patrols in Airlie Beach about 7am when they discovered the man in a car, parked on Seaview Dr.

A knife and drug items including cannabis and various drug utensils were allegedly found in the car.

Snr Sgt Blain said it was unusual for a car to be parked in that place at that time of day.

A 46-year-old Bowen man has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a water pipe used in relation to smoking a dangerous drug and possession of an electric grinder and a metal grinder used with administration of a dangerous drug.

He was also charged with driving a motor vehicle while his licence was suspended.

The man will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on April 8.

Whitsunday Times

