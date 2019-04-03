Menu
Police search for driver who stopped at motorbike crash

3rd Apr 2019 9:15 AM

TOOWOOMBA police want to speak with the driver of a white ute which stopped to check on an injured motorbike rider after a crash on Murphy's Creek Rd last month.

The motorbike rider was headed east on the road when he came off the bike and crashed into a concrete culvert about 8.30pm on March 19.

The ute driver stopped to check on the welfare of the rider, and police believe they could help with ongoing investigations into the crash.

"If you believe you are the driver of this white utility, or you may have dash cam footage of a white utility driving in the area on this date and time, please contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000," police said.

