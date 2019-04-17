Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flowers on Cecil St, Nimbin, where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run incident overnight.
Flowers on Cecil St, Nimbin, where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run incident overnight. Liana Turner
News

Police search for driver involved in fatal hit and run

Aisling Brennan
by
17th Apr 2019 10:06 AM

POLICE are urging the driver of a vehicle involved in an alleged fatal hit and run in Nimbin on Monday to come forward.

At about 7.10pm on Monday a 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were walking along Cecil St, Nimbin when they were struck by a eastbound vehicle.

The woman suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, while the man suffered serious injuries including a suspected broken leg and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Anthony Smith said police were still investigating the incident and hoped the driver would contact them.

"There were reports on social media that someone had handed themselves," he said.

"Those reports were false.

"We urge the response the responsible party to hand themselves in."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

More Stories

hit and run nimbin crash richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Christensen's travel to face independent review

    premium_icon Christensen's travel to face independent review

    Breaking 'Member for Manila' refers himself for independent review after criticism over billing taxpayers thousands for private travel expenses.

    Coal project to deliver 2600 north Queensland jobs

    premium_icon Coal project to deliver 2600 north Queensland jobs

    Business First HELE coal-fired power plant in the works

    Pet dog attacked by a wild dog in Bowen

    Pet dog attacked by a wild dog in Bowen

    News A pet dog was attacked in the Whitsundays last night.

    • 17th Apr 2019 2:10 PM
    Time is running out to enrol for election

    Time is running out to enrol for election

    Politics Electoral rolls close next week for the Federal election.