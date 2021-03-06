Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have received a report of a steal from a house on the Sunshine Coast under construction, and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.
Police have received a report of a steal from a house on the Sunshine Coast under construction, and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.
Crime

Police search for Jeep in job site theft investigation

Natalie Wynne
6th Mar 2021 7:35 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have released an image of a vehicle as they investigate a theft from a Coast job site.

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the car seen in the area of a theft on Green Turtle Place at Marcoola on February 21.

Coast suburb breaks into $2 million territory
Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Police have received a report of a theft from a house under construction and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.

The vehicle is a late model Jeep Wrangler, possibly a hardtop with a nudge bar and snorkel.

It was towing a small box trailer.

If you have any information in relation to the this vehicle pictured, please contact police.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crimes marcoola queensland police officer sunshine coast theft allegations
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SES review left sitting on shelf for 8 months: Mayor

        Premium Content SES review left sitting on shelf for 8 months: Mayor

        Council News ‘The SES are critical to regional communities during a natural disaster, so it is imperative that we know what this review has recommended.’

        Jury delivers verdict in Hamilton Island rape trial

        Premium Content Jury delivers verdict in Hamilton Island rape trial

        Crime It took the jury less than two hours to reach their verdict

        Driver dubbed ‘thief’ for fuelling Jeep twice without paying

        Premium Content Driver dubbed ‘thief’ for fuelling Jeep twice without paying

        Crime A Bowen magistrate told her the niceties would come to an end if the Collinsville...

        Magistrate: ‘You take their life, that’s the end of yours’

        Premium Content Magistrate: ‘You take their life, that’s the end of yours’

        Crime A Whitsunday teen was swerving across the road and double white lines before police...