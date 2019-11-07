Menu
Detectives have released a comfit of the man wanted for assaulting a woman in Ma Ma Creek on Tuesday.
Police search for man who entered caravan, assaulted woman

POLICE are searching for a man who is alleged to have entered a woman's caravan and grabbed her around the throat before she fought him off.

Detectives have released the comfit of the man who allegedly committed the assault about 8am on Tuesday morning in Ma Ma Creek.

After he grabbed her around the throat, the 46-year-old victim punched and kicked him and he fled the scene on foot.

She received bruising and scratches to her neck.

The man is described as Caucasian, approximately 170cm tall, with a medium build, shoulder length blonde hair and stubble on his face.

Anyone who noticed any person loitering or acting suspiciously in the area and can assist with information is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or visit here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or visiting here.

Quote reference number QP1902190876.

assault caravan ipswich crime ma ma creek
