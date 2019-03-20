Police search for group following fuel theft

Multiple people are being sought after fuel was allegedly stolen from a vehicle in Bowen.

Cordell Richardson

AT LEAST 100 litres of diesel fuel were allegedly stolen from a heavy vehicle on Bowen on March 19.

It is alleged multiple people went to a work site on Taloonda Rd, Bowen, about 4am, and were in the process of stealing fuel when they were interrupted by workers arriving.

Police allege the people involved immediately moved to a white Landcruiser ute, but when it wouldn't start, they attempted to push start it.

When the car eventually started, it travelled on Inverdon Rd towards Bowen.

A Queensland Police statement said there were no number plates on the ute and a large dog cage was attached to the back.

If anyone has any information on the incident, contact Policelink on 131 444 or use the 24-hour online form.