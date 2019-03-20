Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Multiple people are being sought after fuel was allegedly stolen from a vehicle in Bowen.
Multiple people are being sought after fuel was allegedly stolen from a vehicle in Bowen. Cordell Richardson
Crime

Police search for group following fuel theft

Claudia Alp
by
20th Mar 2019 8:27 AM

AT LEAST 100 litres of diesel fuel were allegedly stolen from a heavy vehicle on Bowen on March 19.

It is alleged multiple people went to a work site on Taloonda Rd, Bowen, about 4am, and were in the process of stealing fuel when they were interrupted by workers arriving.

Police allege the people involved immediately moved to a white Landcruiser ute, but when it wouldn't start, they attempted to push start it.

When the car eventually started, it travelled on Inverdon Rd towards Bowen.

A Queensland Police statement said there were no number plates on the ute and a large dog cage was attached to the back.

If anyone has any information on the incident, contact Policelink on 131 444 or use the 24-hour online form.

More Stories

diesel fuel whitsundays whitsundays crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Konnichiwa Bowen

    premium_icon Konnichiwa Bowen

    Business A group of nine Japanese agriculture students have touched down in Bowen.

    Cyclone Trevor lashes Queensland

    Cyclone Trevor lashes Queensland

    Weather But its next target could be hit even harder

    Fences down around foreshore car park

    Fences down around foreshore car park

    Council News Whitsunday Regional Council talks parking and restrictions

    Shute Harbour Road accident

    Shute Harbour Road accident

    News Two vehicles involved in Shute Harbour Rd accident.