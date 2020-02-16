Menu
Robert Walker was last seen at an address on Morning St but has not been seen since.
Robert Walker was last seen at an address on Morning St but has not been seen since.
Land and air search launched to find missing M'boro man, 76

Christian Berechree
by
16th Feb 2020 5:47 AM | Updated: 4:05 PM

UPDATE: A land and air search has so far failed to find missing Maryborough man Robert Walker.

The 76-year-old was last seen yesterday at 4.45pm at an address on Morning St.

A rescue helicopter (Rescue 522) along with 12 SES volunteers and police conducted extensive land and air searches today along the Mary River.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Mr Walker or knows where he might be to please phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

EARLIER: POLICE are seeking public help to find a 76-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.

Robert Walker was last seen yesterday at 4.45pm at an address on Morning St but has not been seen since.

Police and family hold concerns for his safety as he suffers from a medical condition.

Mr Walker is described as Caucasian, 165cm tall with a fair complexion, green eyes and short brown hair.

If you have seen Mr Walker or know of where he might be please phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

