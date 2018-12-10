Menu
Login
Jourama Falls. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Jourama Falls. Picture: Zak Simmonds
News

Man missing at falls for eight days

by JULIA BRADLEY, JACOB MILEY
10th Dec 2018 9:47 AM

POLICE have commenced a search for a 60-year-old man who was last seen at Jourama Falls north of Townsville last Sunday.

Police have confirmed they found his car at Jourama Falls yesterday.

The severe weather is hampering search and rescue efforts.

Rescue crews were up at first light today to begin a search by air and foot, after yesterday's preliminary search failed to find more than a car.

Police are considering using drones later today if the weather clears.

The Queensland government's rescue 512 helicopter has conducted a flyover search.

editors picks jourama falls missing person search

Top Stories

    Severe weather warning cancelled

    Severe weather warning cancelled

    News The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled the severe weather warning for the Central Coast and Whitsunday District.

    Meteor shower set to light up the skies

    Meteor shower set to light up the skies

    News The Geminids meteor shower occurs at a similar time each year.

    Fine and lost licence for drug driving

    Fine and lost licence for drug driving

    News Fine and lost licence for Cannonvale man.

    Truck fire in Cannonvale

    Truck fire in Cannonvale

    News A TRUCK caught fire in Cannonvale on Saturday night.

    Local Partners