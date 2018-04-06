Police seeking witnesses to Proserpine assault

PROSERPINE police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault just after 8pm on March 31 at a licensed venue on Main Street in Proserpine.

It's alleged that the male victim was involved in a group conversation with people he did not know inside the venue when one man has unexpectedly punched him to the head several times.

The victim fell to the ground and after returning to his feet walked to the Proserpine hospital for treatment to his face.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said police remind residents that police view all assaults seriously - our aim is to make the entire Mackay police district an assault-free zone.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, or anyone with relevant information, to come forward and call the Proserpine police station on 0749 459 666 or you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously any time of the day.

The police report number to refer to is QP1800625700.