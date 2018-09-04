Menu
A 50-year-old male police sergeant is due to appear before Mackay Magistrates Court on October 1.
A 50-year-old male police sergeant is due to appear before Mackay Magistrates Court on October 1. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Police sergeant suspended over shoplifting accusations

A SERGEANT with the Queensland Police Service is due to appear in a Mackay court accused of eight counts of shoplifting.

The 50-year-old man from the Central Region has been suspended from service, according to a statement from police.

He's being investigated "in relation to unlawfully taking property from a supermarket on multiple occasions".

The officer has been issued with a Notice to Appear over eight counts of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

He's due to face Mackay Magistrates Court on October 1.

This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated, QPS stated.

It said it was "committed to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability" and the public was always informed when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

