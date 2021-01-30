Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and SES have this morning launched an urgent search for missing man Bevin Taylor, who disappeared from his home several days ago.
Police and SES have this morning launched an urgent search for missing man Bevin Taylor, who disappeared from his home several days ago.
News

Police and SES launch urgent search for missing man

by Brianna Morris-Grant
30th Jan 2021 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE and SES have launched an urgent search for a missing Beaudesert man who disappeared from his bed several days ago.

Bevin Taylor was last seen going to bed at his home on Cryna Road at 10pm on January 28.

At 6am the next morning it was discovered the 24-year-old was no longer in the house and could not be located.

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $5 A MONTH FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS

Police and SES have launched an urgent search for Beaudesert man Bevin Taylor. Photo: QLD Police
Police and SES have launched an urgent search for Beaudesert man Bevin Taylor. Photo: QLD Police

His family and police say this behaviour is out of character, and are concerned for Mr Taylor because of a medical condition.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, 178cm tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police and SES this morning commenced a search for him in the Beaudesert/Canungra area.

Residents in the Cryna Road area are urged to check their properties for any sign of him, and anyone with information should contact police.

 

 

 

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Police, SES launch urgent search for missing man

bevin taylor missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Not-for-profit helping fight homelessness spared $135K fee

        Premium Content Not-for-profit helping fight homelessness spared $135K fee

        Council News A Whitsunday councillor spoke out about the ‘huge problem’ in the region during this week’s meeting

        Man charged with biting security guard at main street pub

        Premium Content Man charged with biting security guard at main street pub

        Crime The Jubilee Pocket man will face court for assault.

        Willingness to give new things a go is the secret to success

        Premium Content Willingness to give new things a go is the secret to success

        Local Faces From school captain to Young Citizen of the Year, Aiden Payet explains how his...

        CQ mine cuts jobs as QRC touts ‘highest ever’ coal job stats

        Premium Content CQ mine cuts jobs as QRC touts ‘highest ever’ coal job stats

        Employment The commissioning of a new truck fleet has resulted in the loss of labour hire...