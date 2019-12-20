Police ‘shocked’ man accused of biting cop’s ear given bail

GRAPHIC WARNING: THE Police Association of NSW has expressed its disappointment at the court's decision to release a man accused of biting a police officer on the ear on bail.

James Millington, 40, was granted bail at Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Police will allege he assaulted an off-duty police officer and a 71-year-old security guard last weekend at a licensed premise in Lismore.

Mr Millington was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray, intimidating police, resisting police, assaulting police and destroying or damaging property.

Police Association of NSW president Tony King said members were "shocked" the South Lismore man was granted bail.

"At the weekend our member, a senior constable who was socialising off-duty at the time, did the right and courageous thing by intervening to protect a 71-year-old security guard," Mr King said.

The bail hearing heard police allege the security guard was assaulted by Mr Millington, who was allegedly heavily intoxicated following a Christmas party, before he was removed from the dancefloor of the establishment.

He then allegedly bit the off-duty officer's ear while other off-duty police officers became involved in the incident to assist.

The police prosecutor had asked the court to impose a 24-hour curfew, make Mr Millington wear an ankle bracelet and submit to random alcohol and drug testing.

"The senior constable now has to carry the knowledge that in addition to having his ear almost bitten off the accused man is now back on the streets despite the strong opposition to bail," Mr King said.

Mr King said it was a "significant injury" the senior constable sustained during the alleged attack.

"Police officers in Lismore are understandably angry," Mr King said.

Police Association President Tony King has expressed his disappointment with the decision to grant bail to a man accused of biting a police officer’s ear. (AAP IMAGE/ Matthew Vasilescu)

The court approved Mr Millington's bail with the conditions he report to Lismore Police station daily, have a curfew from 8pm to 5am and can only leave his South Lismore home between those hours if accompanied by his mother or brother.

He must also refrain from alcohol and drugs use unless prescribed by a doctor and must submit to random alcohol and drug testing on reasonable grounds.

Mr Millington's matter will return to Lismore Local Court on February 26.