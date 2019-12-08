Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service (QPS) -Australia
Queensland Police Service (QPS) -Australia
Breaking

Police shoot man dead after he shot at people and vehicles

Sherele Moody
by
8th Dec 2019 10:47 AM | Updated: 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 40-year-old man was shot dead by police at Tiaro this morning.

The man's name has not been released.

A police spokesperson said officers received reports around 8.30pm on Saturday that an armed man was driving around the area, firing on vehicles and members of the public.

Multiple units looked for the man throughout the night and at 7am on Sunday they found him at a house in Glenbar Road, Tiaro.

Police said when cops arrived the man fired at officers who then shot back.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time ago.

The shooting is now under investigation by the Queensland Police Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the State Coroner.

The investigation is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission, the police spokesperson said.

A media conference will be held today at 1pm.

crime death editors picks fatality police shooting tiaro
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teens seriously injured after car crash down embankment

        premium_icon Teens seriously injured after car crash down embankment

        News Police say the car they were driving hit a tree before falling down an embankment. The driver and passenger are both in hospital.

        ‘Fake tits, wanker’: BHP workers sacked for Xmas party brawl

        premium_icon ‘Fake tits, wanker’: BHP workers sacked for Xmas party brawl

        News Expletives, a supervisor punched, woman asked if she 'had fake tits’

        NAPLAN improvers: Has your school got better or worse?

        premium_icon NAPLAN improvers: Has your school got better or worse?

        News SEARCH THE INTERACTIVE TABLE FOR YOUR SCHOOL

        Whitsunday shark attack survivor shares recovery journey

        premium_icon Whitsunday shark attack survivor shares recovery journey

        News When Justine Barwick went for a swim in Cid Harbour she had no idea that, within...