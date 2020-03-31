Menu
Police shut down parties on weekend

Deborah Friend
31st Mar 2020 10:41 AM
PARTIES have been shut down across the region as police enforce social distancing and public gathering restrictions.

Whitsunday Police are enforcing social distancing and, if anyone is found congregating at private homes, officers can issue on-the-spot fines of $1,334 to anyone not complying or failing to leave when directed.

The parties were held over the weekend, from Friday evening to Sunday evening, with most homes having between 10 and 20 people, a police spokesman said.

“There have been several house parties on the weekend, across Cannonvale, Airlie Beach and Jubilee Pocket,” he said.

“Police attended and located excessive amounts of people. These were shut down and people were reminded of social distancing.

“People were warned, no fines were issued.”

