Police spot man holding flick knife

WHEN police first spotted Norman Lance Henaway in the early hours of March 19 at Springlands, near Collinsville, he was holding a flick knife as he stood near a vehicle with a group of people.

Henaway threw the knife into the tray of the ute when he was asked to let go of it by police as they approached the group about 4.30am.

Henaway, 31, from Stanthorpe, but who had grown up in Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court last week to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs exceeding schedule three in quantity, possession of a knife in a public place, unlawful possession of controlled drugs and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used,

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court that when police searched the ute, they found a clip seal bag containing about 3g of methamphetamines in the cup holder o the right side of the vehicle.

They also 0.6g of cannabis inside a tin in the glovebox.

The court heard a Viagra pill and a cone piece with burnt cannabis residue on it were also found in Henaway's bag.

Henaway admitted to police that the drugs and cone piece were his, Sgt Myors said.

She said Henaway also had drug offending in his criminal history.

Defence solicitor Barbara Mendelsohn said Henaway was holding the knife when police arrived because he was using it to fix the ute which had broken down.

"He threw it in the back of the ute when requested,” she said.

Ms Mendelsohn also told the court the cannabis was for Henaway's personal use, and that he did not have a prescription for the Viagra tablet despite telling police on the night that he did.

Ms Mendelsohn also told the court her client told her he was no longer using drugs, however magistrate James Morton said he doubted this was true.

"You told your solicitor you no longer used methamphetamines. I don't believe you,” Mr Morton said.

"Meth users don't give up straight away.”

Mr Morton said this appearance in court was Henaway's third since 2010 on drug charges. He has also had a previous charge for possessing a knife.

"You're now 31. How much longer do you think before you grow up,” Mr Morton asked Henaway.

"Methamphetamines is a drug that has ruined a lot of people's lives.

"I see people like you all the time. What I am going to do today will either make you or break you.”

Mr Morton sentenced Henaway to 12 months' probation.

Conditions of the order include that he has to take part n counselling, that he not take illicit drugs and that he must submit to drug tests with all tests to come back negative.