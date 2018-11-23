Police station wall damaged
A MAN who smashed a hole in the police station wall after he was caught drink driving has been fined $1500 and ordered to pay $1000 for the damage.
Jamie Barclay McDowell, 22, of Marian, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to driving a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit, wilful damage of police property and obstructing a police officer.
Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police had to remove McDowell from his vehicle after he refused to leave it after he was breath tested by police on Shute Harbour Road, Airlie Beach at 8.30pm on September 30.
Back at the police station, McDowell recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.138, Mr Beamish said.
After the breath test, McDowell refused to move away from the breath analysis room, adopting a fighting stance, Mr Beamish said.
He then grabbed one of the police officers and while "violently wrestling” with him, fell into a wall, smashing a hole in it, Mr Beamish told the court.
McDowell's solicitor Cleo Rewald said her client had had a particularly bad day at work and had ended up at the pub.
She said McDowell told her he "was just drunk and didn't think things through”.
Magistrate Simon Young fined McDowell $1500 on all three charges.
He also ordered he pay $1000 in restitution for the wall, which was far less than the $2373 which had been asked for by police for the damages.
McDowell was convicted on the drink driving charge, but no conviction was recorded for the other two charges.