Police surprise at youngster's birthday

Sergeant Billy Li and Cannonvale's Oliver-James Crawford, 8, at the Coffee With A Cop. Only days earlier the pair were at Oliver-James' birthday party. Monique Preston

CANNONVALE youngster Oliver-James Crawford wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

So much so that for his eighth birthday last week, he had a police themed party, right down to his outfit and themed birthday cake.

Whitsunday police also had an extra surprise for the youngster - with three local police also dropping by his party.

An aspiring police officer, the eight-year-old visited Whitsunday Police the day before his birthday with a special request.

He approached the front counter of the police station and asked that if officers happened to be on patrol in the area of his birthday party, that they give him a wave from the patrol car.

Oliver-James Crawford and Sergeant Billy Li at Oliver-James 8th birthday. Contributed

Former cultural advisory officer, now PCYC branch manager Sergeant Billy Li and fellow officers Senior Constable Sarah McElhinney and Senior Constable Young Kim, decided to go one step better and drop by to say 'happy birthday'.

The officers were able to deliver a quick 'show and tell' style presentation to the party goers in between birthday festivities.

But that wasn't the last officers would see of Oliver-James.

Whitsunday Police were able to catch up with Junior Police Officer Oliver-James again as he also came to their Coffee with a Cop event only days later.

Sgt Li says he enjoyed talking with all members of the Whitsunday community.

"We are glad we were able to do something special for Oliver,” Sergeant Li said.

"We really enjoy the community engagement side of our roles and seeing the smile on kids' faces when they learn more about policing is so rewarding.”