Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police will suspend static roadside testing
Police will suspend static roadside testing
Crime

Police suspend roadside breath tests over COVID-19 concerns

by Staff Writers
16th Mar 2020 5:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Queensland Police Service has suspended static, multi-vehicle roadside breath and drug tests to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

This approach will take immediate effect and remain in place until further notice.

The decision has been made to minimise health risks to QPS officers and the community.

Road safety continues to be a significant priority for the QPS. The QPS will continue to undertake random breath and drug testing through high visibility mobile patrols.

The QPS is constantly conducting risk assessments and considering health advice to ensure officer and community safety as the COVID-19 situation unfolds.

More Stories

Show More
drink driving editors picks police roadside testing toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ELECTIONS: Early voting and coronavirus concern covered

        premium_icon ELECTIONS: Early voting and coronavirus concern covered

        News Early voting started today with extra measures taken in the wake of coronavirus containment efforts.

        Getting Mackay’s best to the top of football tree

        premium_icon Getting Mackay’s best to the top of football tree

        Soccer Can Mackay produce the next Socceroo? The new MRFZ general manager thinks so.

        Courts take drastic step in wake of COVID-19 crisis

        premium_icon Courts take drastic step in wake of COVID-19 crisis

        Crime Certain proceedings have been suspended across the state in the wake of the...

        Services giant halts mine business review over COVID-19

        premium_icon Services giant halts mine business review over COVID-19

        Business It cited ‘extraordinary market volatility’ as the reason.