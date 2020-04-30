Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has presented to police after an incident in Cairns this evening. Pics Bill Hearne
A man has presented to police after an incident in Cairns this evening. Pics Bill Hearne
News

Police swoop in neighbourhood drama

by Jack Lawrie
30th Apr 2020 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE were tonight talking to a man after a dramatic incident in a Cairns suburb earlier this evening.

Social media exploded with reports of officers rushing to the scene in Redlynch.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed that the incident was reported at Currunda Close at 7.25pm.

About an hour later, police reported that the scene had been cleared.

"The person involved came out into the front yard and presented to police," the spokesman said.

"They were carrying no weapons."

The police spokesman said it had been reported as a domestic violence incident.

Originally published as Police swoop in Cairns neighbourhood drama

More Stories

drama incident neighbourhood police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors raise concerns over region’s stinger nets

        premium_icon Councillors raise concerns over region’s stinger nets

        News Stinger nets will remain in Airlie Beach until June but questions over their effectiveness were raised in yesterday’s council meeting.

        ‘They have a myriad of confusing advice’: Lactation expert

        premium_icon ‘They have a myriad of confusing advice’: Lactation expert

        News Service aims to prevent drop in breastfeeding after leaving hospital

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        'School gave me cancer': Dying mum sues for $3.8m

        premium_icon 'School gave me cancer': Dying mum sues for $3.8m

        Health A mother with terminal cancer is suing the Education Department