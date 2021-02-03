Police taser knife-carrying man in North Mackay

Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith

Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith

Police have tasered a man seen running down a busy Mackay road armed with a knife and scissors.

A number of police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Burgess St and Malcomson St in North Mackay about 7.10pm Tuesday.

Senior Sergeant Lisa Mansfield said a concerned member of the public reported seeing a person armed with a knife walking along Malcomson St.

She said when police arrived, the 28-year-old man was running and behaving "out of the ordinary".

"They've tried to approach him and intercept him," Sen-Sgt Mansfield said.

"A struggle's ensued and the male person has been arrested."

Sen-Sgt Mansfield said police used a taser to stop the man who appeared to be affected by drugs.

It is understood the man suffered a stab wound. He was taken to hospital about 7.40pm.

"His injuries don't appear to be life threatening," Sen-Sgt Mansfield said.

She asked members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have CCTV footage to contact police.