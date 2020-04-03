Police tell residents to ‘stay home’ for Easter

BOWEN police are reminding residents to stay home over the Easter holiday period, with new government restrictions specifying only a few select reasons why somebody may leave their home.

The government’s recent limitations on most indoor and outdoor non-essential gatherings meant no one should be planning on going anywhere over the Easter break, Bowen police said.

Police remind residents this includes camping and they ask everyone to make themselves aware of the newest restrictions.

Bowen Police advise residents the new rules mean people must stay at home unless you are;