Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police tell residents to ‘stay home’ for Easter

Anna Wall
3rd Apr 2020 11:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOWEN police are reminding residents to stay home over the Easter holiday period, with new government restrictions specifying only a few select reasons why somebody may leave their home.

The government’s recent limitations on most indoor and outdoor non-essential gatherings meant no one should be planning on going anywhere over the Easter break, Bowen police said.

Police remind residents this includes camping and they ask everyone to make themselves aware of the newest restrictions.

Bowen Police advise residents the new rules mean people must stay at home unless you are;

  • Going to work or education (if you are unable to do so at home)
  • Shopping for essential supplies, such as groceries, and return home without delay
  • Going out for personal exercise in the neighbourhood, on your own or with one other person
  • Attending medical appointments or compassionate visits
bowen police covid-19 isolation queensland police services social distancing
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ELECTION: Latest numbers reveal some narrow margins

        premium_icon ELECTION: Latest numbers reveal some narrow margins

        News The counting continued overnight with a change in order for one division.

        Bannon’s win brings father to tears

        Bannon’s win brings father to tears

        News Daughter and father combo earn first win together after four years.

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        News Premier reveals just when local cases are expected to ‘peak'.

        Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        premium_icon Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        Health Households now be able to invite over two close family or friends