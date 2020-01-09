Police traffic blitz hours before fatal highway crash

A 39-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle truck crash on the Peak Downs Highway on Wednesday.

IT IS not known what caused the crash that claimed the life of a Mackay JJ Richards truck driver in the district's first fatal crash of 2020.

Acting Inspector Damian Wells said it was early in the investigation and police could not comment on "whether there's any underlying health conditions or any other factors involved".

The 39-year-old man died after the truck he was driving left the Peak Downs Hwy just after noon yesterday and rolled west of the Hazeldean truck pads towards Nebo.

"Witness statements indicate that it left the road without involvement of another vehicle," Act Insp Wells said.

Mackay Police Acting Inspector Damian Wells. Picture: Tony Martin

It is unknown what material the truck was carrying.

As the investigation is ongoing, Act Insp Wells said he was also unable to comment on the condition of the road and whether that played any part in the crash.

The man's family was yesterday notified of the tragedy, which follows a horror ending to 2019 for the region.

Just hours earlier, near the crash site on the highway, Act Insp Wells said Mackay district police had enforced a traffic operation targeting the Fatal Five.

Fatal Crash near Nebo: Mackay Police Acting Inspector Damian Wells interview regarding the fatal crash near Nebo.

"We did 650 RBTS - got some low range drink-driver readings, got a disqualified driver," he said.

"Our focus is on road safety 24/7, but we can't do it all.

"When you're behind the wheel, you need to be focused on what you're doing - don't be distracted, wear your seat belt, don't be under the influence, don't speed … don't be fatigued."

No new information has been released over the grim find of a man's body inside the crumpled cab of a ute at the bottom of a creek bed between Bowen and Collinsville.

The old-style Nissan Navara ute found under the Jack Phillips Bridge on Peter Delemothe Road at Bogie.

When asked if any missing person reports had been filed, Act Insp Wells said "investigations of that are under way".

It is understood the Collinsville man, 35, could have been dead since December 10 last year, when he was last sighted.

A couple driving over Jack Phillips Bridge on Peter Delemothe Rd at Bogie discovered the ute.

"A report is being prepared for the coroner," Act Insp Wells said.

Man's body found under bridge: Police are trying to track the final movements of a Collinsville man found dead in a crashed ute.

"Forensic crash have conducted their investigations, and … investigations will be ongoing.

"When it's appropriate we'll release more information in relation to the identity of the driver."

Police are seeking dashcam footage, CCTV footage and appealing for any people with any recollection of either incident to phone either Policelink on 13 14 44 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.