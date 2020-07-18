Menu
Police have appealed for help to track down Nathaniel Bower, aged 12, who needs require medication.
Police trying to find boy missing since Thursday

by Luke Mortimer
18th Jul 2020 12:49 PM

TWEED Byron Police are desperately trying to find a 12-year-old boy who went missing two days ago.

Officers have appealed for public assistance to track down Nathaniel Bower, who was last seen entering a bus at Tweed Centro Shopping Centre about 6.15pm on Thursday, July 16.

There's serious concerns for Nathaniel's welfare because he requires regular medication and due to his young age.

Nathaniel Bower, aged 12, was last seen getting onto a bus at Tweed Centro Shopping Centre at about 6.15pm on Thursday, July 16. Picture: NSW Police
Police began inquiring about Nathaniel's whereabouts once officers were alerted.

Nathaniel is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 155cm tall with a slim build, light brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Fila hat, black shorts and a black T-shirt with white writing.

Police have urged anyone who spots Nathaniel to phone Tweed Heads Police on 07 5506 9499 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence.

Originally published as Police trying to find boy missing since Thursday

nathaniel bower tweed byron police

