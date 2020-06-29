Menu
LOOK OUT: All Dalby units are currently on the look out for a black Mazda 3 hatchback. Pic: Supplied
News

Police units sent to track down Warrego Hwy drug driver

Peta McEachern
29th Jun 2020 12:47 PM
POLICE are on the lookout for a potentially heavily drug affected driver on the Warrego Hwy.

It is understood the female driver is travelling from Tara to Forrest Hill, Laidley.

All Dalby units have been dispatched to search for a black Mazda 3 hatchback and Newscorp understands police hold fears the female driver is heavily affected by amphetamines.

Earlier today about 11.50am, Tara police received CCTV footage of the woman at a Tara address where she appears to be extremely affected by the dangerous drug.

More to come…

