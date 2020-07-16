Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have unveiled a new look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland a lot quicker. Here’s how it works.
Police have unveiled a new look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland a lot quicker. Here’s how it works.
News

Police unveil new-look border pass

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jul 2020 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have unveiled a new-look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland "a lot quicker" after almost a week of lengthy delays.

The design prominently displays the expiry date and pass level.

How the new pass will look. Picture: Brianna Morris-Grant.
How the new pass will look. Picture: Brianna Morris-Grant.

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said the new pass would make little difference to commuters.

"It will mean a real difference to staff working the border and will get (drivers) through a lot quicker," he said.

However asked when the situation at the border would calm down he said long delays were "an iron-clad guarantee".

Originally published as Police unveil new look border pass

More Stories

border ban border pass coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brunker responds to ‘bad finances’ claims flung at council

        premium_icon Brunker responds to ‘bad finances’ claims flung at council

        Council News The response comes after the Whitsunday Regional Council handed down their new budget yesterday.

        Drug raids: Three charged after ice, 1kg marijuana found

        premium_icon Drug raids: Three charged after ice, 1kg marijuana found

        Crime Proserpine police uncover multiple drugs and utensils in early morning searches.

        WATCH: Work starts on Adani’s open cut mine

        premium_icon WATCH: Work starts on Adani’s open cut mine

        News The mine is on track to export first coal in 2021.

        21 big projects in this year’s council budget

        premium_icon 21 big projects in this year’s council budget

        Council News The Whitsunday council unveiled the new budget yesterday with money going towards...