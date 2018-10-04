Police visit 'amazing' highlight for Scallywags Child Care

TOO CUTE: Ava Rule and Ava Scharneck show their police uniforms for Police Remembrance Day.

TOO CUTE: Ava Rule and Ava Scharneck show their police uniforms for Police Remembrance Day. CONTRIBUTED

THE children at Scallywags Child Care got the best show and tell ever when four Whitsunday police officers came to visit last Wednesday.

Scallywags, a not-for-profit child care centre for children aged six weeks to five years, relies on fundraisers, including donations from Bunnings Airlie Beach, to cover costs.

Bunnings activities organiser Rachael Rice arranged the visit in honour of Police Remembrance Day.

"To coincide with Police Remembrance Day in September, we thought it would be a great opportunity for the Whitsunday Police to be apart of one of our visits to Scallywags,” Ms Rice said.

The children watched fascinated as four officers in full uniform explained how their "tools of the trade” worked.

Senior Constable Sarah McElhinney, Constable Aaron Lang, Senior Constable Dave Murray and Senior Constable Andrew Walsh at Scallywags Child Care Centre. CONTRIBUTED

But perhaps the most exciting part for the children was putting some of those tools to action when they got to climb inside the police car with flashing lights and howling sirens.

The Scallywags Child Care Centre made the event an "Emergency Services” themed dress up which all the children participated in.

Director Kim Marchant said the event encouraged children to respect police and recognise that they were there to help.

"It was amazing. The children talked about it all day. We did some activities and the children made their own police badges to wear on the day,” she said.

"We wanted to make sure that they're not scared of the police. They know they're friendly and kind.”