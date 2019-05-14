Police want CCTV, dash cam footage in arson investigation

BELINDA Hassan is back campaigning hard after being targeted in a suspected arson attempt less than a week out from the election.

Labor's candidate for Dawson said if the incident "was designed to intimidate or silence me or Labor, it has failed”.

Police are investigating after an unknown person tampered with Ms Hassan's car, which was parked on Gordon St, by trying to set fire to the fuel tank sometime between 9pm Sunday, and 8.30am Monday.

It is understood the fuel tank was broken into, a plastic bag stuffed into the tank and set alight. Ms Hassan noticed an issue with her vehicle Monday morning and contact police.

"I am back on the job alongside my incredible Labor volunteers because we know there is much to fight for,” Ms Hassan said.

"We have three more days to talk to voters about Labor's positive plans for better hospitals and schools and our plans to get wages moving.

"I thank the Dawson community for their continued support and kind words, particularly over the last 48 hours.”

The alleged incident has been condemned by all other candidates in the race for the seat of Dawson.

Mackay police are asking for CCTV and dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident.

The investigation in ongoing.