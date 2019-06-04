Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police block the Stuart Hwy at the Daly St bridge. Picture: Jason Walls
Police block the Stuart Hwy at the Daly St bridge. Picture: Jason Walls
Breaking

Gunman on the loose in Darwin

by CRAIG DUNLOP
4th Jun 2019 7:31 PM

AN armed and dangerous man has reportedly fired shots and is on the run from police in the inner suburbs of Darwin.

NT Police have urged the public to not approach the man.

Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan said the man was wearing high-vis workwear, is driving a white Toyota Hilux ute and is 195cm tall.

He is estimated to be 45 years old

The incident began in the inner city, Supt Morgan said.

The man was next spotted near the Buff Club in Stuart Park and was last seen in Woolner.

Multiple reports indicate shots have been fired.

Bishop St in Woolner is currently cordoned off.

More Stories

darwin editors picks police

Top Stories

    From Airlie to Africa, with love

    From Airlie to Africa, with love

    Life One determined woman calls for people of the Whitsundays to support the development of a maternity hospital in Zambia.

    Cops spot pot plants on front seat during RBT

    premium_icon Cops spot pot plants on front seat during RBT

    Crime Routine breath test turns into a drug investigation.

    Environmental warriors tackle litter on World Oceans Day

    premium_icon Environmental warriors tackle litter on World Oceans Day

    Environment Community clean-up to wage war on land-based litter this weekend.

    High-range drink-driver busted after getting stuck in drain

    premium_icon High-range drink-driver busted after getting stuck in drain

    Crime Motorist allegedly behind the wheel when vehicle left road at 2am.