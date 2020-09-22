Police warning after train crossing crash near Proserpine

Police have issued a warning about cane train safety after a crash at Myrtlevale on Monday. Picture: Evan Morgan / file photo

Police have issued a warning about cane train safety after a crash at Myrtlevale on Monday. Picture: Evan Morgan / file photo

PROSERPINE police have issued a warning to the community after a two-vehicle crash at a cane train crossing on Monday.

Police were called to the crash on the Bruce Highway at Myrtlevale about 2.30pm yesterday.

Proserpine Police officer-in-charge Mark Flynn said two vehicles had stopped and were waiting for the train to cross when a third vehicle hit one of the vehicles.

The train was approaching and the crossing lights were flashing, he said.

The occupants of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash.

More stories:

Good crush figures at region’s mills despite stoppages

Costo’s detailed plan to detach the North

Former council hopeful moves assault case to higher court

Sgt Flynn reminded motorists to be aware of their surroundings when travelling on or near rail crossings.

“There are a number of cane railway level crossings in the Proserpine area including two on the Bruce Highway,” he said.

“In addition to this, sugar vehicles are on the roads up until the end of the harvesting season (December) and drivers are asked to exercise patience and not take unnecessary risks.”

Investigations into Monday’s crash are continuing.

Cane bins were derailed when a cane train and cane harvester collided in the Herbert region earlier this year. Photo: Wilmar Sugar

More from Proserpine police:

A Hydeaway Bay man was charged with multiple offences after police were called to a disturbance on Gloucester Ave, Hydeaway Bay.

Police attended the residence about 3.30am on Thursday where the 53-year-old man was allegedly yelling abuse at neighbours and damaging a fence.

When police arrived, they allegedly heard the man yelling at the neighbours.

He was arrested and charged with multiple offences including wilful damage, public nuisance and driving offences.

Drink drivers charged

Two men from Preston will face the magistrate after being charged with drink driving.

A 69-year-old man was pulled over on Main St, Proserpine, about 1pm Thursday.

He allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of .107 per cent.

A second Preston man, 51, was intercepted by police on Taylor St, Proserpine, about 5.45pm Friday.

He allegedly blew a reading of .072 per cent.

They will both face court at a later date.