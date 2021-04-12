Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Police warning as siege unfolds at private property

by Elise Williams
12th Apr 2021 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Specialist police are responding to a siege situation in the Redlands area, as officers urge the community to avoid the area.

Police negotiators are on the scene of Finucane Rd in Capalaba, near Abelia St following reports of an ongoing mental health incident.

It's understood a man is inside a private home.

He is believed to be on his own and unarmed.

In a statement, police confirmed traffic has been redirected as the public are asked to stay clear of the area if possible.

"Police are currently responding to an incident on Finucane Road near Abelia Street. Traffic is being diverted and members of the public are asked to avoid the area," the statement said.

There is no immediate risk to the community.

Two fire fighting crews remain on standby at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman was unable to provide details on why the crews were called, however said they arrived at the scene about 9.50am.

Originally published as Police warning as siege unfolds at private property

More Stories

brisbane editors picks siege

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Whitsundays bottlo to become 11th in 10km stretch

        Premium Content New Whitsundays bottlo to become 11th in 10km stretch

        News The approved bottle shop and ‘convenience store’ will move into a vacant former hardware store at a shopping centre.

        Secret footage: Hamilton Island 'hide' news of ‘underpayment’

        Premium Content Secret footage: Hamilton Island 'hide' news of...

        Business Hamilton Island Enterprises has been accused of censoring news

        FIRST LOOK: RV park plans between Mackay and Whitsundays

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: RV park plans between Mackay and Whitsundays

        Travel ‘We plan to offer guided farm tours, bush walks, beekeeping and propagation...

        Minister refuses to say when he will release SES report

        Premium Content Minister refuses to say when he will release SES report

        Council News ‘That would suggest there are things in the report that the government does not...