Police work to identify up to 10 people in NYE street melee

A fence was ripped out during a melee in Bowen on New Year’s Eve. Photo: File

Police say up to 10 people were involved in a big street melee on New Year’s Eve in Bowen.

Bowen Police officer-in-charge Craig Shepherd said police were investigating the incident, which occurred on Leichhardt St.

A fence was ripped down during the disturbance and parts of the fence were thrown on the street.

Senior Sergeant Shepherd said between six and 10 people were involved in the melee.

Police have footage of the incident and are in the process of identifying the people involved.

“Police remind people that sort of conduct will not be tolerated and if people are going to fight in the street and cause a disturbance you can expect a call from police,” Sen-Sgt Shepherd said.

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigations is encouraged to phone Bowen Police on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

On the same night, police were called to the Grand View Hotel after a 26-year-old Bowen man was evicted just before midnight.

Sen-Sergeant Shepherd said the man argued with security and refused to leave, then became aggressive with police when they arrived.

He was arrested and taken to the Bowen watch-house.

The 26-year-old man was later released with fines for obstructing police, public nuisance and failing to leave a licensed premises.