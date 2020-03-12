Menu
Proserpine Police Station
Police wrap-up: Drug drivers charged

Deborah Friend
12th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
TWO drivers have been charged with drug driving in the past few weeks and will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on May 11.

A 37-year-old man’s Toyota Aurion was stopped by the Proserpine Road Policing Unit, at 10.50am, on February 18, at Foxdale.

A roadside test showed a relevant drug present in saliva, so the man, from Ayr, was taken to the police station for further testing and was subsequently charged.

A Ford Falcon Sedan, meanwhile, was stopped by the Proserpine Road Policing Unit in Cannonvale, on February 25, at 12.30pm.

The 35-year-old male driver submitted to a roadside saliva test, which proved positive for a relevant drug.

The man, from Sarina, was taken to the police station for further testing and was subsequently charged.

Whitsunday Times

