CRIME WRAP: Drug-affected youths caught on Prossie street

Deborah Friend
23rd Jan 2020 1:00 PM
HERE'S what has been happening around Proserpine this week.

Drug-affected youths

Police intercepted a vehicle on Chapman Street, Proserpine, on January 21, at 10pm

The occupants of the car were teenagers, who appeared affected by drugs, so police searched the vehicle and found cannabis.

The youths were dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act and collected from police by their parents.

Driver over limit

On January 22, at about 9pm, police intercepted a white 4WD, on Fuljames Street, Proserpine, for a roadside breath test.

The driver, a 50-year-old Proserpine man, provided a positive reading and was transported to Proserpine Police Station.

The driver returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.121 at the Proserpine Station and was issued a Notice to Appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court, as well as an immediate licence suspension.

drink-driver illicit drugs proserpine police youths
Whitsunday Times

