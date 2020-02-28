Menu
Police wrap-up

Deborah Friend
28th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
Car stolen

A CAR was stolen from a house in Mount Julian, on February 21.

The owner had just left the house when the offenders allegedly entered through the garage door, which was unlocked, and took the white Land Cruiser.

The car was then spotted at various locations in Mackay that morning and the following day, and was located in Centurion Drive, Paget, on February 23.

Mackay CIB are investigating and carrying out forensic tests on the car.

Proserpine Police are reminding people to keep their cars locked and not keep the car keys in an obvious place, such as on the kitchen bench or hanging on a keyboard.

Infringement

A 40-YEAR-OLD Proserpine woman was issued with an infringement notice at the Proserpine Magistrates Court courthouse for public nuisance.

The incident, which involved the woman using bad language, happened at about 10.30am, on Monday, outside the main courtroom.

Whitsunday Times

