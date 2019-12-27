Menu
BEHAVING BADLY: Police will not tolerate bad behaviour in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct
POLICE WRAP: What’s been happening in Airlie Beach

Deborah Friend
27th Dec 2019 1:00 PM
Woman to face court

A WOMAN will face Proserpine Magistrates Court charged with low range drink driving after she was stopped by police on Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach, on December 23.

The 51-year-old, from Jubilee Pocket, allegedly recorded a BAC of 0.075 after she was intercepted at 2.32am and will appear in court on January 20, 2020.

Violent behaviour punished

VIOLENT behaviour in the Safe Night Precinct of Airlie Beach cost a Glenella man $800.

The 21-year-old allegedly hit another person, at about 2.10am on December 22, and was arrested.

He was taken to the watch house and later released with an infringement notice.

Swearing not allowed

A 21-YEAR-OLD Bowen man has been charged with public nuisance after allegedly swearing at a police officer.

He was arrested in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct on December 21, at 3.40am, and is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

Whitsunday Times

