Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police officer Timothy Mark Ford is accused of hitting a woman with an eight-ball cue and has entered a plea of not guilty.
Police officer Timothy Mark Ford is accused of hitting a woman with an eight-ball cue and has entered a plea of not guilty.
Crime

Policeman denies striking partner with a pool cue

by HELEN KEMPTON
5th Nov 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A police officer has denied hitting a woman to the face with an eight-ball cue.

Timothy Mark Ford, who is stationed in the State's northwest, appeared in the Devonport Magistrate's Court today charged with one count of common assault into relation to the alleged incident in Sheffield in April.

He entered a plea of not guilty.

On September 10, Tasmania Police issued a statement saying the alleged offence related to his partner and Constable Ford had been assigned to non-operational duties.

Const. Ford will reappear in court on December 19 so a family violence hearing date to be set.

court crime timothy mark ford violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani’s Carmichael mine works gathering steam

        premium_icon Adani’s Carmichael mine works gathering steam

        News PROGRESS on Adani’s Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin is full speed ahead according to Australian chief executive Lucus Dow. Here's the latest.

        100-tonne RAAF aircraft to fly over Whitsundays

        premium_icon 100-tonne RAAF aircraft to fly over Whitsundays

        News Australian and US planes will drop to 100m in parts of the region as part of...

        Shark tracker cost ‘too high’, despite attack

        premium_icon Shark tracker cost ‘too high’, despite attack

        News Shark tracker cost ‘too high’, despite attack

        We're 'not paedophiles': Rural fireys inflamed by new rules

        premium_icon We're 'not paedophiles': Rural fireys inflamed by new rules

        News 'Rule makes them prove they’re ‘not paedophiles’'