Menu
Login

Cop investigated over verbal abuse
Crime

‘You’re on my f***ing list’: Probe after cop’s outburst

by Tracey Ferrier
16th Jul 2018 1:14 PM

A QUEENSLAND police officer is being investigated over a furious, expletive-laden exchange between himself and a woman.

St George woman Samantha Edwards has shared a video of a local policeman on Facebook, accusing the officer of verbally abusing her when he came to her home.

Ms Edwards can be heard swearing at the officer, who becomes enraged at her language, and screams back: "Now you're on my f***ing list. If your name comes up one more time I'm going to drag you through the f***ing mud."

editors picks queensland police

Top Stories

    Army trains sights on 'safebase' in Bowen

    Army trains sights on 'safebase' in Bowen

    News AFTER opening the door to more than 1000 men and women from the armed forces last month, plans are underway for Bowen to host more large scale exercises.

    Spaniards loving the Aussie sunshine in Airlie Beach

    Spaniards loving the Aussie sunshine in Airlie Beach

    News Spaniards loving the Aussie sunshine in Airlie Beach.

    MV Banks finally departs the Whitsundays at a cost of $365k

    MV Banks finally departs the Whitsundays at a cost of $365k

    News MV Banks finally departs Whitsunday Island on the high tide.

    Spaniards hit the deck around Dolphin Point and Nara Inlet

    Spaniards hit the deck around Dolphin Point and Nara Inlet

    News Spaniards hit the deck around Dolphin Point and Nara Inlet.

    Local Partners