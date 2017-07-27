Political bickering continues

LOOKOUT: A costing dispute has emerged between state and federal governments over the South Whitehaven lookout.

THE last thing the Whitsundays needs is more state and federal politicking.

However, Whitehaven Beach has become the latest political arena after Queensland Environment Minister Steven Miles wrote to Dawson MP George Christensen and claimed the Federal Government's $300,000 election commitment to the proposed new Southern Whitehaven Beach Lookout and Walking Trail fell short of matching funds.

"In various media, including statements made by (Mr Christensen) and the former Minister for the Environment, there was a reported election commitment of $300,000 to pay for 'half of the cost' of proposed new infrastructure at Whitehaven Beach and (Mr Christensen) called on the Queensland Government to match the funding,” Dr Miles wrote.

"Preliminary estimates of total project costs are around $900,000, which equates to a $450,000 matching contribution required from each party.

"I am writing to seek (Mr Christensen's) clarification that your commitment will now be for $450,000 for the proposed new infrastructure at Whitehaven Beach.”

In answer, Mr Christensen said his $300,000 election commitment was always meant to fund 50% of the proposed walking trail, while the State Government would be required to come forward with $600,000 to complete the entire project.

"The advice I got during the election, which came through officers in Queensland (Parks and ) Wildlife is that $600,000 would upgrade a section (of the project),” he said.

"The reality is that National Park upgrades are the responsibility and cost of the State Government.”

"The only reason they are talking about investing in this is because we are putting up $300,000 otherwise they would put anything into it.”

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive Craig Turner said he was sick of the "bull***t”.

"My understanding is both state and federal governments had agreed on this and our expectation was this would be close to being announced, so to hear this is extremely disappointing,” he said.

"We are talking about something committed 17 months ago and we are still bouncing around hearing about who said what when.

"I want our elected officials to understand the importance of these projects and to do them.

"The politics doesn't interest me.”