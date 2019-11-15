Menu
Toowoomba Regional Council Mayor Paul Antonio said the news to close the Toowoomba Weis factory was “sad”. Picture Nev Madsen.
Politicians ‘disappointed’ over Unilever’s Weis decision

Matthew Newton
15th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
POLITICIANS from all levels of government are "disappointed" at news of the impending closure of the Weis factory in Toowoomba.

Toowoomba Regional Council mayor Paul Antonio said he was "devastated"

He said the rhetoric around Unilever's purchase of the brand in 2017 had led him to be "very confident that the Weis factory would continue (operating) well into the future".

"I just think that's so sad," he said.

Cr Antonio said he was concerned for those who would lose their jobs.

"The loss of 93 jobs in a place like Toowoomba is significant. Our thoughts are with those who've lost their jobs," he said.

Groom MP John McVeigh said he was holding discussions with Unilever last night.

"I will continue to monitor the situation and look for any opportunities where the Federal Government can assist during this difficult time and trust that the State Government … will do the same," he said.

State Opposition leader Deb Frecklington described the move as a "massive blow for the local community".

"I am determined to protect local jobs, so I implore the Palaszczuk Labor Government to pull every lever it can to get this decision reversed."

toowoomba business toowoomba jobs unilever weis weis factory weis factory closure
