Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LNP leaders are calling for support for Whitsunday tourism operators after two rounds of funding were given to Cairns.
LNP leaders are calling for support for Whitsunday tourism operators after two rounds of funding were given to Cairns.
News

Politicians fire up over Whitsundays snub

Rainee Shepperson
5th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLITICIANS are calling out “selective” funding after Whitsunday tourism operators missed out on a government cash boost.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said the Whitsundays was just as reliant on tourism as Cairns and deserved the same level of support.

Her comments come after the announcement that two rounds of taxpayer funded assistance had been awarded to Cairns tourism operators, but none to the Whitsundays.

A $2.3 million support package, added on top of the $3m already awarded in February, was provided to operators in the far north, including Japanese-owned company Quicksilver.

LNP candidate for Whitsunday Amanda Camm said Qld taxpayers’ money “should be supporting Qld businesses, not foreign billionaires”.

“Labor needs to listen to the Whitsundays and start supporting jobs in this region,” she said.

Preliminary figures from Mackay Tourism revealed a handful of operators lost about $400,000 in bookings and cancellations during just one week in March.

Since the beginning of February, 83 businesses in the Whitsundays have reported combined losses of $40 million and 100 jobs to Tourism Whitsundays.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan said the Government’s delivery of funding thus far “did not pass the fairness test”.

“This shouldn’t be about the politics it should be about the people,” he said.

“Why are my constituents being treated like second-class citizens?

“Airlie Beach was built on tourism and on private enterprises investing in tourism and my people are on their knees right now asking for help.”

amanda camm deb frecklington mp lnp mackay tourism whitsunday tourism
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday parents respond to back to school announcement

        premium_icon Whitsunday parents respond to back to school announcement

        News There were mixed opinions on the news that children will start returning to the classroom from next week.

        TOP FIVE: Mackay Premier League’s best players

        premium_icon TOP FIVE: Mackay Premier League’s best players

        Sport Four Mackay Premier League clubs were represented at the top after coaches cast...

        Spare a thought for those who bring us into the world

        premium_icon Spare a thought for those who bring us into the world

        News Tomorrow marks International Day of the Midwife, when people around the world can...

        Sending bunches of love despite restrictions

        premium_icon Sending bunches of love despite restrictions

        News A Cannonvale florist has noticed a surprising trend ahead of Mother’s Day.