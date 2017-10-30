Politics is about 'show business and substance'

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan and supporters Lillian Orr, Richard Filewood and Clare Nixon hit the campaign trail this morning.

WHITSUNDAY MP Jason Costigan is the first to admit he likes a photo opportunity as much as the next politician.

But as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made her first flying visit to the Whitsundays since calling the election, Mr Costigan said she needed to deliver more than just a smiling face for the cameras.

"I love photo opportunities, I'm not going to deny it, but there is some substance as well as the show business,” he said.

"In this business you have got to be explaining your policies to people and they need to see your passion for the community.”

Mr Costigan reiterated the LNP's $37 million commitment to flood-proofing Hamilton Plains and channelled former Prime Minister Bob Menzies as he made the case for the "forgotten people”.

"We will be out there everyday trying to make a difference with cost of living pressures for everyday people - the forgotten people,” he said.

"People want to get ahead in life, it is not unreasonable for people to want to save and pay off their first home, to get their kids a good education and to put food on the table, there is nothing wrong with that. There is everything right about that.

"Sadly, as much as I don't like to say it that has dried up.”

Mr Costigan cited soaring electricity prices as one of the biggest cost of living burdens for businesses and families and said the construction of a HELE coal fired power plant in north Queensland would ease some of that burden.

"People are jack of power prices under Labor which are up 70% - families, farmers and business people have all had a gut full,” he said.

"The Premier and her Labor machine are so close to the Greens that they aren't interested in using the latest technology to burn coal like they are in Germany, Japan and Scandinavia.”

Mr Costigan said Premier Palaszczuk would have another thing coming if she made her visit to the Whitsundays with the hope of watching him sink down the "bottom of Pioneer Bay” come election day.

"I hope the Premier has a good time in the Whitsundays because the Whitsundays is there to be shared by everybody. Even people who are running our community into the ground,” he said.

The election, which was called yesterday, is due to be held on November 25.