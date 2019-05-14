Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan's car was allegedly targeted in an suspected arson attempt.

CANDIDATES for the seat of Dawson have condemned a suspected attempted arson attack against Labor's contender.

Belinda Hassan has vowed to "keep fighting for a fair go" after someone deliberately tampered with her vehicle by trying to set fire to the fuel tank overnight on Sunday.

Police are calling for CCTV footage after a plastic bag was found in the fuel tank of Ms Hassan's car, which had been parked on Gordon St.

Ms Hassan said it had been a scary incident.

"And it's extremely concerning behaviour in the context of a campaign. Politics should be better than these dirty tactics," she said.

"I'm pretty disgusted that instead of fighting on policy, someone has resorted to a dangerous attempt at intimidation."

Incumbent Dawson MP George Christensen labelled it an "absolutely disgraceful act".

"Sadly acts of violence have just crept into politics more and more over recent years," Mr Christensen said.

"I condemn this act, whoever did it. I hope the police find them.

"If anyone has a political agenda you should discuss it and debate it, not bloody attack people, not conduct criminal activity or try to harm someone or their property over it."

And he was not alone in voicing shock over the incident as the other candidates rallied around Ms Hassan.

United Australia Party Candidate Colin Thompson said it was abhorrent.

"If that's genuine arson as a result of someone running for government I think that person should be put in jail," he said.

Conservative National Party candidate Michael Turner agreed.

"It's quite despicable ... Anyone who does that sort of stuff is an absolute coward," he said.

Greens candidate Imogen Lindenberg said there was no need for this type of personal attack.

"This is just participating in democracy," she said, adding she had received bomb threats "disguised as jokes" since becoming a candidate.

Katter's Australian Party's Brendan Bunyan said he had also received a number of threats linked to past Facebook comments.

"I'd like to hope that Belinda is ok," he said.

"We don't need that sort of behaviour."

Independent candidate Lachlan Queenan believed it was "as much as reflection on the politicians as it is the perpetrators".

"In my opinion they have set themselves up as a target," he said.

Mackay police have called for anyone who has CCTV footage or dash cam footage of the area at the time of the incident to contact them.