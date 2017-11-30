Poll booth breakdown

JASON Costigan will be re-elected with a small swing to him on the two party preferred vote.

The booth by booth breakdown paints an interesting picture, showing that One Nation voters snubbed their how to vote cards and overwhelmingly backed Jason Costigan over Labor's Bronwyn Taha.

One week before the election a Newspoll predicted a slight 51/49 lead to Labor on the basis of more One Nation preferences flowing to Labor.

Labor was expected to get 32%, LNP 31% and One Nation 19%.

The actual result saw the predicted results reversed with Labor on 31.38% and LNP 32.42% while the One Nation result went as expected on just over 19%.

Preferences were less kind to Mr Costigan in the 2015 election when Palmer United and Greens Party preferences backed Bronwyn Taha while Dan Van Blarcom's 2015 preferences were split close to 50/50.

Labor surprisingly won over Hamilton Island 60/40 this time around despite Mr Costigan winning the booth in 2015.

But with only seven booths backing Labor this time around, and rural areas like Habana, Kuttabul, Bloomsbury, Calen and Coningsby overwhelmingly backing Mr Costigan, small victories were never going to be enough for Whitsunday to change hands.

The Dingo Beach results show Mr Costigan won support from voters for his contrary stance against a proposed Blackcurrant Island All Tide Boat Ramp proposal put forward by local Whitsunday identity Warren Hardy.

The plan was backed by Labor, KAP, One Nation and Dan Van Blarcom.

But Mr Costigan instead called for a 400 metre channel to be dredged at Dingo Beach.