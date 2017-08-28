POLL - How will you vote?

24°
28th Aug 2017 5:45 PM
Marriage equality advocates are seen during the 'Sea of Hearts' event supporting Marriage Equality outside Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, August 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING
Marriage equality advocates are seen during the 'Sea of Hearts' event supporting Marriage Equality outside Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, August 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

What will you vote for in the upcoming same-sex marriage postal survey?

AS THE cut off for updating details or registering to vote in the upcoming same-sex postal survey passed last week; we would like to hear from some Whitsunday locals about what this means.

Are you or someone close to you directly affected?

Do you feel strongly about this issue?

We want to know.

To have your say please email jessica.lamb@whitsundaytimes.com.au

postal survey same sex marriage

