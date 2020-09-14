Menu
Harry Bruce's cartoon shares his take on hot election issues. The Daily Mercury is asking readers to vote in a poll to share their take on the issues our politicians and candidates should be fighting for.
Politics

POLL: Projects you want our pollies to fight for

Melanie Whiting
14th Sep 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:08 AM
QUEENSLANDERS will head to the polls in just six weeks to cast their votes and decide who will lead the state over the next four years.

As part of the Daily Mercury's election coverage this year, we wanted to let you, the people, have your say on what state issues you think our local pollies should be fighting for.

After all, they are the people we choose to represent us, vote on issues that affect us and decide the laws that govern us.

Last month, we published the results of a poll that asked our readers to have their say on the state election issues they thought our local pollies should be fighting for.

More than 400 people across the Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin electorates had their say.

The results showed COVID-19 recovery for small businesses, job creation and crime prevention received the highest number of votes.

This was followed by roads and transport, support for coal and renewable jobs, healthcare and child safety and domestic violence prevention.

The Daily Mercury is following this up with another survey asking people to vote from a shortlist of key projects and initiatives to help us find out what things our politicians and candidates should be putting in the spotlight.

These projects all focus on one or more of the election issues chosen by our readers.

The shortlist of projects and initiatives were submitted by key stakeholders from across the Mackay, Whitsunday, Burdekin and Mirani electorates. 

The results of this follow-up survey will inform the Daily Mercury's state election campaign in the lead up to the October 31 polling day.

Happy voting!

burdekin state election 2020 mackay region state election 2020 mackay state election 2020 mirani state election 2020 qldpol whitsunday state election 2020
