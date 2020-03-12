POLL: Vote to help crown the Whitsunday's favourite teacher

VOTE NOW: Help us crown the Whitsunday region's best educator

THE Whitsunday Times is searching for the Whitsunday's most loved teacher.

We put the call out to our readers via Facebook to nominate an educator they believe deserves the title of Whitsunday's Favourite Teacher and the responses flooded in.

With a huge amount of nominations we narrowed down the poll to 15 finalists based on likes and positive comments.

So check out the poll, get the little ones involved and don't forget to share the link with your school community.

Readers have until noon on Saturday, March 14 to vote.

Vote in the poll below: