The search for the Whitsundays best junior sports coach is on.

The search for the Whitsundays best junior sports coach is on.

The hunt to find the Whitsundays best junior sports coach is on and the response has been huge.

More than 50 nominations for those who volunteer their time to coach our junior stars have come flooding in.

Already, so many inspiring stories have been shared from dedicated team building and skill improvement to encouraging the littlies as young as 5 years old, to have a go.

Among all, is the comradery these coaches bring to the community.

Vote now to decide who is the best junior sports coach in the Whitsundays.

Voting closes at midnight on Wednesday, August 21.

Reader poll Who is the Whitsundays best junior sports coach? Kristy Puckridge – Proserpine BMX Club

Dan Marshman – Whitsunday Football club and Whitsunday United

Allan Milostic – Whitsunday Football club and Whitsunday United

Justin Follett – Whitsunday Brahmans

Kevin Fancke – Whitsunday Sea Eagles

Brigette Cook – Proserpine Tennis Club

Elizabeth Youd – Whitsunday Netball Association

Shabella Tronc – Whitsunday Netball Association

Brett O’Keefe – Whitsunday Football Club

Adam Davies – Whitsunday Football Club

Ashley Sheehy – Proserpine Whitsunday Junior Rugby League Club

Zach Hoffmann – Whitsunday Brahmans

Ben Moran – Whitsunday Brahmans

Therese Moran – Whitsunday Brahmans

Mark Erickson – Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club

Alan Mcmurdo – Whitsunday Sea Eagles

Hamish Swain – Sailing and wind surfing

Phillipa Leabeater – Whitsunday Netball Association

Kacie Ryder – Whitsunday Netball Association

Peter Farrell – Whitsunday Football Club

Kylie McDonald – Whitsunday Brahmans

Scott Clarke – Whitsunday Brahmans

Kieran Anderson – Proserpine Whitsunday Junior Rugby League Club

Troy Weller – Whitsunday Sea Eagles Vote View Results

Reading through all 52 of the nominations for best junior sports coach on the Whitsunday Times Facebook page, it is clear our junior coaches are out on the sports field making an impact for the better.

We've shared some of our favourite comments below for you to enjoy.

Dan Marshman - Whitsunday Football Club

Carmen Hill: Dan Marshman is definitely a super coach. He travels to Mackay each week, trains two days a week, once a month in Bowen, coaches two teams, trains three teams, often races between Mackay and Airlie on the same day to coach the next game. He enters results, takes extra game stats and then takes the jerseys home to be washed most weeks. Most of all, the kids have improved so much under his guidance. Dan Marshman is undoubtedly a super coach.

Kristy Puckridge - Proserpine BMX Club

Anne-Marie Attlee Kehres: Coach, mentor, mother, gives and keeps on giving.

Justin Follet - Whitsunday Brahmans

Sera Armitage: He is a friend, an awesome coach and a mentor to every player on the side.

Allan Milostic - Whitsunday Football Club

Julian Gaffney: Gives up many hours to the children and their families in Whitsunday Football, this man is passionate at the next level and maintains an integrity and manner to be truly commended.

Brett O'Keefe - Whitsunday Football Club

Chantal Burrows: Under 10s at Whitsunday Football Club. So good with a large group of kids, they all have high respect for him. Also marks fields when we have home games. Adam Davies under 6 and 7 of Whitsundays Football Club chasing up players and keeping us in the know, a lot of his time.

Alan Mcmurdo - Whitsunday Sea Eagles

Ingrid Jaye: U17s Sea Eagles. Khye rates him 10/10 for being a great coach! Time, commitment, care, travelling and dedication to the kids and the sport is inspiring, thanks Alan.

Kieran Anderson - Proserpine Junior Rugby League Club

Leanne Farr: PJRL- U17's coach - has coached junior rugby league (this team) and helps run water and coach other teams for many years trying to aspire young players. He has no family ties with the club (as in not parent, sibling, relative) has done it for the love of the sport and to aspire. He was a great player and wanted to give back to the sport (delayed moving to honour coaching commitments).

Phillipa Leabeater - Whitsunday Netball Association

Sheree Tawhai: Net Set Go co-coordinator and under 10's coach. Phillipa has been a blessing for our club over the last two years. We have the largest number of modified juniors 7-10yrs old since the club started. Her dedication is second to none and the girls are improving beyond belief thanks to Phillipa's coaching techniques.

Ben Moran and Therese Moran - Proserpine Whitsunday Junior Rugby League Club

Sharon Valmadre: The way Ben interacts with the kids is inspirational, they look up to him and he knows how to get them to listen and follow instruction, even when their minds are wandering. The kids look up to Ben and can't wait for training days and game days. We appreciate the dedication and time Ben puts in for the team, with his trusty "sidekick" and super manager Therese by his side! We appreciate you and are honoured to be a part of the team!

Mark Erickson - Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club Inc.

Giselle Burton: For all his knowledge that he gives to the kids from 5 years up to 17 years no matter their ability. He works with the kids that want to make States/Nationals set their goals and helps them understand the commitment and work that will need to put in. And the youngers kids to do their best.

Ashley Sheehy - Proserpine Whitsunday Junior Rugby League Club

Vera Sheehy: Ash has been coaching for numerous years. I think he deserves it.

As well as teaching the boys, he is always there for them if they need anything.

Kevin Fancke - Whitsunday Sea Eagles

Kristy Hogarth: He goes above and beyond for everything. The effort I've seen that man put into not only his team but to the whole community is unreal, I take my hat off to him!