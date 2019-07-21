Menu
Former prime minister Tony Abbott arrives at the Geebung RSL after participating in the Pollie Pedal Peleton bike ride, Brisbane, Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Politics

Pollie pedal peloton arrives in Brisbane

by Robyn Wuth
21st Jul 2019 7:03 PM

THEY'VE shivered through a chilly cold snap, but Tony Abbott's peloton of politicians, ex-defence personnel and supporters has finally rolled into Brisbane.

After setting out from Currumbin RSL eight days ago, the annual Pollie Pedal charity bike ride wrapped up on a perfect Brisbane day on Sunday, at the Geebung RSL.

This year, the ride was led by Energy Minister Angus Taylor and wound almost 1000 kilometres through regional communities in Queensland and northern NSW.

After pulling in to the Geebung RSL, a tired Mr Abbott said that every year the event got a little tougher and he's still setting down after and "extraordinarily hectic" 25 years in public life.

As for what's next for the former PM who lost his long-held Sydney seat of Warringah to Zali Steggall at the May 18 election?

"A few beers, a big juicy steak and tomorrow is a new day."

A little over $500,000 has been raised during this year's ride for veterans support group, Soldier On.

Soldier On provides education, employment and mental health support to military service people.

Since its establishment in 1997, Pollie Pedal has ridden more than 20,000 kilometres and raised nearly $6 million for numerous organisations.

