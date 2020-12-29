POLLIE PROMISES 2020: What they did and didn’t deliver
Another huge year in politics has come and gone.
In the fallout of the October state election, Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert secured her third term, while Mirani MP Stephen Andrew and Burdekin MP Dale Last retained their seats.
Amanda Camm replaced Jason Costigan as the new Whitsunday MP.
To look back on the year that was in politics, the Daily Mercury compiled a list of big ticket items our politicians delivered and the things they didn't quite accomplish.
Dawson MP George Christensen
Delivered:
- Initiated and chaired an inquiry into the diversification of our trade base (in his role as the Chair of the Joint Standing Committee of Trade and Investment Growth)
- Mackay's biggest road infrastructure project - $500 million for Mackay Ring Road stage one. The Federal Government contributed 80 per cent of the funding for this
- $105 million for roads and community facilities for Mackay - $96 million for the Mackay Northern Access Upgrade, $4 million for Sam's Road and $5 million to Mackay Regional Council for roads and community infrastructure
- Secured relief and recovery funding for tourism operators including a halt on Marine Park permit fees till June 30 2021
- $3.5 million Tourism Recovery Package specifically for Whitsundays and Mackay, in addition to access to a share in a further $250 million in Regional Tourism Recovery measures
- More than $28 million in funding for the Proserpine/Whitsunday region including $3.6 million for the new council administration building in Proserpine, $5 million for the Proserpine Entertainment Centre, $3.7 million for the Airlie Beach water reservoir, $12 million for upgrade of section of Shute Harbour Road, and $500,000 for Proserpine show facilities
Not delivered yet:
- Action on insurance crisis facing North Queenslanders. Mr Christensen said: "It has been disappointing to see that there has not been an adequate response to the insurance crisis but my push to secure a reinsurance pool, now backed by the small business ombudsman, will continue in 2021."
- $150 million Regional Deal - One of Mr Christensen's election commitments to deliver an agreed plan for transformational projects from all three levels of government
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry
Delivered:
- Peak Downs Highway - Announced funds toward the Peak Downs Highway between Mackay and Eton, to the tune of $14.4 million.
- Collinsville coal-fired power station feasibility study - Passed the legislation required for the government to provide funding towards a feasibility study for a new coal-fired power station in Collinsville
- Urannah Dam - Federal Government is providing $10 million towards the business case, which is due to be completed in August 2021
- Upgrade to the six megalitre reservoir at Collinsville and equip the Water and Sewage Treatment Plants
- $70,000 to support Agriculture Shows and Field Day grants
Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert
Delivered:
- 20 per cent of state funding towards Mackay Ring Road stage one
- $8.8 million for Queens Park revitalisation
- Mackay Resources Centre of Excellence
- Harrup Park - $10 million for the new Great Barrier Reef arena
- Tenders opening for the Walkerston Bypass
- State funding towards Mackay Northern Access Upgrade
- Funding for the Mackay manufacturing agricultural hub
Not delivered yet:
- Completion of $1.5 million to upgrade and expand the Mackay Base Hospital and a further $6 million to the community mental health service in Nelson St
- Completion of a new $30 million Sarina hospital
- Completion of $7.5 million upgrade to CQUniversity's heavy auto centre
- Completion of the $40 million manufacturing hub for Mackay
Burdekin MP Dale Last
Delivered:
- Successfully lobbied for important upgrades at schools throughout the electorate including at Moranbah State High School, Dysart State High School and Clermont State High School
- Successfully lobbied for upgrades to both the Peak Downs Highway and the Bowen Developmental Road
- Further funding toward the Rookwood Weir
- Second doctor in Collinsville after a four-year fight
- Lobbied for a commitment for a new police station at Clermont
- Not delivered yet:
- Improved health care for Clermont. Mr Last said: "Despite a huge amount of work by the community and my repeated correspondence with both the minister and the premier, the issue has simply been overlooked by the Queensland Government."
- Continuing the fight for regional and rural road upgrades
- More work to be done on roads like the Kilcummin-Diamond Downs Road
Mirani MP Stephen Andrew
Delivered:
- Successfully lobbied for a range of projects funded in the Palaszczuk Labor Government's budget, including: $10.2 million for Sarina State High, $655,000 towards the Sarina Hospital upgrade, $100,000 for Boldercombe School, $500,000 towards the Pioneer Valley Mountain Bike Trail, $1.6 million for Teemburra Dam and funding for Rookwood Weir
Not delivered yet:
- Continuing to lobby for upgrades to Brewers Park in Sarina
- Funding to upgrade Anzac Ave, Marian
- New ambulance station for Marian or Eton
Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm
Ms Camm was sworn in as the new MP in November, taking over from Jason Costigan.
Ms Camm was sworn in as the new MP in November, taking over from Jason Costigan.
